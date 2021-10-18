Auditor resignations continue to trickle in with 15 exits since April

On average, one auditor of a listed company has prematurely resigned every two weeks this financial year. There have been 15 exits since April, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from corporate tracker primeinfobase.com.

While this is still lower than the 2.3 resignations seen per fortnight on average in 2019-20 (FY20), the exits reflect the stresses that auditors continue to find themselves under, according to those watching the space. The exits seem to have picked up pace in recent times with five of them coming since September. Companies which saw exits most recently ...