Axis Bank acquires Citi's India consumer business in a Rs 12,325-cr deal

on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Citigroup's India consumer banking business, including credit card, retail banking, consumer loan and wealth management, for Rs 12,325 crore.

will acquire about 3 million customers of Citibank India and grow its credit card portfolio by 31 per cent.

The deal will give it access to 7 offices, 21 branches and 499 ATMs across 18 cities; and approximately 3,600 in-scope consumer employees of Citibank will be absorbed in Axis Bank, the private sector lender said in a statement.

"Valuable addition of Rs 1.11 trillion AUM from Wealth & Private Banking products to augment and reinforce Axis’ Burgundy brand, making it the 3rd largest by combined AUM in the wealth management space," said in a statement.

Axis Bank said its Cards balance sheet will grow by 57% with an additional 2.5 million Citibank cards, making it one of the top 3 Cards businesses in the country.

Axis Bank sees addition of aggregate deposits of Rs 50,200 crore from the acquisition, of which 81% is CASA. Approximately 3600 in-scope consumer employees of Citibank will be absorbed, said Axis Bank.

Post the acquisition, AxisBank will have 28.5 million savings accounts, over 230,000 Burgundy customers and 10.6 million Cards.

On an overall basis, the proposed transaction will add 7% to the Bank’s deposit base (with 12% increase in CASA) and 4% increase in advances, said Axis Bank.

Deal will take 9-12 months to get completed, said Axis Bank.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said: “We are delighted with the addition of an enviable retail franchise and a high-quality talent pool as we continue our journey towards becoming a premier financial services brand. This is a significant milestone in Axis’ journey of growth and leadership and will bring in great value for all stakeholders. The amplified scale and width of offerings, the diversified portfolio of products and global best practices will enhance customer experience, while greater synergies both on revenue and cost side will augment value for the new franchise.

"We look forward to collaborating with Citi’s experienced senior leadership team and diverse talent pool, as they join Axis’ 86,000+ strong, dedicated workforce. Axis Bank already has a rich network of alumni across the hierarchy, which reflects cultural alignment between the two organizations. Given the expertise that employees bring to the table, we view them as a significant addition to our existing team.”

In April 2021, American banking major announced its plan to exit from the consumer banking business in India as part of its global strategy.

The business comprises credit cards, retail banking, home loans and wealth management. The bank has 35 branches in the country and employs about 4,000 people in the consumer banking business.

had entered India in 1902 and started the consumer banking business in 1985.

Apart from the institutional banking business, in India will continue to focus on offshoring or global business support rendered from centres in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram.

Last year, Citi decided to exit retail banking from India and 12 other markets, citing lack of scale to compete. After that decision, Citi decided to sell its assets, which evinced huge interest from several players like DBS Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others.

With this deal, Axis will narrow the gap with its main rivals in the credit card business. HDFC Bank is the largest card issuer in the country with 16.27 million cards, followed by SBI Card (13.52 million) and ICICI Bank (12.77 million).

In terms of credit card spend market share, HDFC Bank has 24.8% market share, followed by SBI Card (21.5%) and ICICI Bank (20%) as of January 2022.

Credit cards have been growing very strongly as the country is recovering from the pandemic.