Axis Bank looks for successor as CFO Jairam Sridharan puts in papers

Axis Bank’s group executive and chief financial officer, Jairam Sridharan, has resigned from the post. He will be serving a notice period for three months.

In a statement sent to the exchange, the private lender said, “This is to inform you that Shri Jairam Sridharan. Group Executive & Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank, has today informed the Bank that he would like to pursue other career opportunities and as such has resigned from the services of the Bank. Shri Jairam Sridharan will continue to serve as the Group Executive & Chief Financial Officer of the Bank under his notice period of three months.”

The bank has also told the exchanges that it has started looking for a replacement of Sridharan. “Under guidance from Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee of Board, the bank has initiated the succession plan for the said post and a suitable candidate will be appointed in due course and we will keep you posted on the same”, said in the release.

Sridharan joined in June 2010 and was elevated to CFO position in October 2015. He was earlier with Capital One Financial, a consumer bank based in Richmond, VA (The United States). He had also worked with ICICI Bank in its retail lending businesses.

At he has been engaged in the retail lending and payments businesses, consisting of retail loans, cards business, and agriculture and rural lending.

With over two decades of experience, Sridharan is a graduate from IIT Delhi and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Calcutta.