IDBI Bank posts record-high Q3 profit of Rs 927 crore on lower provisions
Business Standard

Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 61.9% to Rs 5,853 crore

Analysts on average had expected the bank to report a profit of 54.43 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data

Topics
Axis Bank | Q3 results

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Indian private lender Axis Bank Ltd on Monday reported a 61.9% rise in quarterly profit, as strong loan growth boosted interest income.

Net profit rose to 58.53 billion Indian rupees ($719.53 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from 36.14 billion rupees a year earlier, Mumbai-based Axis Bank said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to report a profit of 54.43 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 16:18 IST

