RBI acts in forwards market to protect forex reserves, pulls down premiums

Business Standard

Axis Bank reappoints Rajiv Anand as Dy Managing Director for three years

Anand joined Axis AMC in 2009 and was its founding MD and CEO. He subsequently went on to become the President (Retail Banking) of Axis Bank in 2013 and then joined the bank's board in 2016

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
Axis Bank

Private sector lender Axis Bank has reappointed Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director for a period of three years from August 4, 2022 to August 3, 2025.

“In this regard, we wish to inform you that the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) vide its letter dated June 24, 2022, has approved the above re-appointment,” the bank informed exchanges on Friday.

Anand joined Axis AMC in 2009 and was the founding MD and Chief Executive Officer of the company. He subsequently went on to become the President (Retail Banking) of Axis Bank in 2013 and then joined the bank’s board in 2016.

Anand, who assumed his current position as Deputy MD in December 2021, leads Wholesale Banking and Digital Banking.

First Published: Fri, June 24 2022. 22:12 IST

