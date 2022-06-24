Axis Bank reappoints Rajiv Anand as Dy Managing Director for three years

lender has reappointed Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director for a period of three years from August 4, 2022 to August 3, 2025.

“In this regard, we wish to inform you that the (Reserve Bank of India) vide its letter dated June 24, 2022, has approved the above re-appointment,” the bank informed exchanges on Friday.

Anand joined Axis in 2009 and was the founding MD and Chief Executive Officer of the company. He subsequently went on to become the President (Retail Banking) of in 2013 and then joined the bank’s board in 2016.

Anand, who assumed his current position as Deputy MD in December 2021, leads Wholesale Banking and Digital Banking.