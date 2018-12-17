Axis Bank's new CEO remuneration gets approval form shareholders

Axis Bank's shareholders approved Amitabh Chaudhry's remuneration at a price higher than his predecessor, according to a filing to the exchanges. Chaudhry will take over as the bank's MD & CEO from on January 1, 2019.

The bank's shareholders approved a basic salary of Rs 36 million for Chaudhry, along with other perquisites. This is higher than the basic salary of Rs 29 million paid to Sharma during 2017-18, according to the bank's annual report. Sharma's salary for FY2018-2019 is not yet known. It is a steep fall from Chaudhry's salary at his previous stint as MD & CEO at HDFC Life. According to the insurance company's annual report, Chaudhry was paid a basic salary of Rs 69 million for FY 17-18. At Axis Bank, Chaudhry will also receive Rs 10 million for house rent allowance and Rs 1 million for leave fare allowance per annum, along with Rs 30 lakh every three years on furnishing expenses.





The shareholders also approved Chaudhry's appointment as MD & CEO for three years. Both the appointment and remuneration have been approved by the RBI, said the bank's filing. inducted Chaudhry on its board as additional director on December 8, 2018. However, sources say Chaudhry has already taken over the reigns of the bank and has been involved in the bank's functioning since mid-November.