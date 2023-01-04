JUST IN
HDFC Ltd assigns 19% higher loans worth Rs 8,892 cr in Q3 ending Dec 2022
UPI processes record 7.82 bn transactions in December, ends 2022 on a high
Indian bank credit growth to be stronger in Q4FY23, says Emkay Global
Sundaram Finance to revise interest rate on term deposits from Jan 1
SBI, LIC among key govt-run financial institutions set to see new faces
Govt hikes interest rate on post office savings schemes by up to 1.1bps
Religare Finvest signs settlement agreement with all its lenders for OTS
Govt hikes interest rate on NSC, senior citizen savings scheme from Jan 1
RBI working on alternate arrangements for banks hit by EU oversight rule
What is Chanda Kochhar loan fraud case?
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Issues related to cards, net banking top complaint areas at OBO: RBI report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bajaj Finance loan booking up 5.5% in Q3FY23, hits lifetime high of 7.8 mn

The company also recorded its highest ever quarterly increase in customer franchises at 3.1 million

Topics
Bajaj Finance | NBFCs | Bajaj

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Bajaj Finance

Consumer financier Bajaj Finance on Wednesday said that new loans booked by it in October–December quarter of FY23 were the highest ever at 7.8 million, up 5.4 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company has also recorded its highest ever quarterly increase in customer franchises at 3.1 million in Q3FY23. The customer franchises of the finance company stood at 66 million as of December 2022, compared to 55.4 million in the year-ago period.

Its asset under management (AUM) has jumped 27 per cent year on year to Rs 2.30 trillion in Q3FY23, from 1.81 trillion in Q3FY22. The firm's AUM went up by approximately Rs 12,750 crore in the reporting quarter.

In its Q3 business update, the company said its liquidity position remains strong. Consolidated net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 12,750 crore as of December 31, 2022. Further, its capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 25.1 per cent.

Its deposit book has also swelled to Rs 43,000 crore as of December 2022, up 41 per cent YoY.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bajaj Finance

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 19:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU