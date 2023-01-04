Bajaj Finance loan booking up 5.5% in Q3FY23, hits lifetime high of 7.8 mn

Consumer financier on Wednesday said that new loans booked by it in October–December quarter of FY23 were the highest ever at 7.8 million, up 5.4 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company has also recorded its highest ever quarterly increase in customer franchises at 3.1 million in Q3FY23. The customer franchises of the company stood at 66 million as of December 2022, compared to 55.4 million in the year-ago period.

Its asset under management (AUM) has jumped 27 per cent year on year to Rs 2.30 trillion in Q3FY23, from 1.81 trillion in Q3FY22. The firm's AUM went up by approximately Rs 12,750 crore in the reporting quarter.

In its Q3 business update, the company said its liquidity position remains strong. Consolidated net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 12,750 crore as of December 31, 2022. Further, its capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 25.1 per cent.

Its deposit book has also swelled to Rs 43,000 crore as of December 2022, up 41 per cent YoY.