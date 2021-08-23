Bandhan Bank to invest in digital capabilities as a part of Vision 2025

MFI-turned-bank will invest in improving capabilities as a part of Vision 2025, MD and CEO of the private lender Chandra Sekhar Ghosh said on Monday.

Speaking at the sixth foundation day programme of the bank, Ghosh said the bank will also leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"As a part of Vision 2025, will invest in capabilities. There is a need for transformation and improving the technology backbone," he said.

With a present business size of Rs 1.50 lakh crore, Ghosh said the vision envisaged by the bank is having a well-diversified asset portfolio, optimum mix of secured and unsecured assets and geographically diversified.

Former chairman of State Bank of India and present head of Salesforce India, Arundhuti Bhattacharya, said there is a need for the bank to shift data on the cloud from its own premises and the regulatory system should encourage this migration.

