Bandhan Bank to soon close plan to reduce promoters' stake to 40%

will very soon close the plan to reduce promoters’ to 40 per cent, as required by Reserve Bank of India, according to C S Ghosh, managing director and chief executive officer of Among other options, the bank is considering an offer for sale (OFS) to reduce the stake, said Ghosh on the sidelines of a bank branch inauguration in Kolkata today.

In January this year, announced its merger with Gruh Finance, which will reduce the promoters’ to about 61 per cent from close to 82.3 per cent. The bank needs to bring down the promoters’ to 40 per cent to meet the guideline of promoters' stake in new private

“We have a plan to reduce the promoters’ stake to 40 per cent. We will close the plan shortly,” said Ghosh. He ruled out the possibility of any further acquisition to reduce the stake.

In September 2018, froze hikes in Ghosh’s salary and withdrew the bank’s right to open new branches without the regulator’s approval after it failed to comply with the norm on promoters’ holding on time. The bank had three years’ time from the date of commencement of operation to reduce the stake. The deadline to reduce the stake was August 23, 2018.

The bank has obtained RBI permission to open 25 new branches. It opened two new branches yesterday, one today, and is planning to open two more by the end of this financial year.

On merger with Gruh, Ghosh said that the bank already had RBI's approval for the merger and was waiting for Sebi's approval on the same. The bank has already sought clearance from Competition Commission of India and will approach NCLT for merger approval after clearance from Sebi, said Ghosh.

According to the share-exchange ratio agreed by Bandhan and Ghuh, 568 equity shares with face value Rs 10 each of Bandhan Bank will be issued for every 1,000 equity shares with face value Rs 2 each of Gruh. HDFC holds 57.83 per cent stake in Gruh Finance, which will come down to about 15 per cent after the merger.

RBI does not allow the promoter of one bank to hold more than 10 per cent in another bank as a co-promoter.