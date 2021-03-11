Bank employees to go on nationwide strike from March 15-16

-
ALSO READ
Cheques worth Rs 18,000 cr not sent for clearance due to strike: AIBEA
Bank Unions plan to go on strike against privatisation on March 15-16
Top headlines: India says Covid deaths falling; bank unions call for strike
Latest News LIVE: SC adjourns hearing on loan moratorium case to Dec 2
Top headlines: Trump, Melania test Covid positive, trade unions call strike
-
All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) said that around 10 lakh bank employees will go on a nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 since the conciliation meeting did not yield any positive results.
C H Venkatachalam, general secretary, AIBEA said that the strike will be against the government's decision to privatise a few banks.
"Instead of taking action on these defaulters and recovering the bad loans, the attempt is to privatise and hand over the banks with public money to the big corporate houses," he said.
Additional Chief Labour Commissioner S C Joshi held a conciliation meeting on March 4, 9 and 10 between government and the Unions.
Unions have offered to reconsider the strike if the government will agree to reconsider their decision to privatise the banks. The Finance Ministry representative could not give any such commitment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU