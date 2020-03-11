Bank is financially strong, well capitalised and profitable: RBL Bank

-
ALSO READ
RBL Bank hits 2-month high; surges 60% from all-time lows
RBL Bank shares trade lower for fourth straight day post QIP issue
RBL Bank tanks 20%, hits life-time low as net profit dips 74% in Q2
Liquidity coverage ratio may not adversely impact growth of NBFCs
RBL Bank's Q2 profit before tax plunges 67% as provisions jump three-fold
-
Amid concerns over health of banks, private sector lender RBL Bank said on Wednesday that it is financially strong with strong governance set-up.
The bank's capital adequacy ratio is at 16.08 per cent, much higher than the regulatory requirement of 11.5 per cent.
In a press statement, RBL said that it is well-capitalised, profitable and a growing entity. Its stock on BSE was up 11.9 per cent at Rs 232.5 per share in morning trades.
RBL said there was no adverse change in asset quality and its guidance remained consistent.
The liquidity position of bank was healthy with the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) at 145 per cent of statutory requirements at the end of last week, the statement said.
The statement added that all business segments were doing well, the bank continued to expand presence across newer geographies by adding branches and was also hiring more people as previously planned.
The bank is attracting additional deposits from retail, corporates and institutional segments, the statement added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU