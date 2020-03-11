Bank is financially strong, well capitalised and profitable: RBL Bank

Amid concerns over health of banks, private sector lender said on Wednesday that it is financially strong with strong governance set-up.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio is at 16.08 per cent, much higher than the regulatory requirement of 11.5 per cent.

In a press statement, RBL said that it is well-capitalised, profitable and a growing entity. Its stock on BSE was up 11.9 per cent at Rs 232.5 per share in morning trades.

RBL said there was no adverse change in asset quality and its guidance remained consistent.

The liquidity position of bank was healthy with the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) at 145 per cent of statutory requirements at the end of last week, the statement said.

The statement added that all business segments were doing well, the bank continued to expand presence across newer geographies by adding branches and was also hiring more people as previously planned.

The bank is attracting additional deposits from retail, corporates and institutional segments, the statement added.