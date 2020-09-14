Bank of Baroda ready for life beyond Covid, merger: MD & CEO Sanjiv Chadha

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Bank of Baroda (BoB) is confident of completing the amalgamation process by December 2020, ahead of the initial timeline of March 2021, says Sanjiv Chadha, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

In an interview with Abhijit Lele, Chadha says the bank does not see many challenges in restructuring corporate debt. Edited excerpts: What is the sense you get as we gradually exit lockdown and engage in easing? When would we see the bank’s business become normal? It is quite clear that it will be a long drawn return to ...