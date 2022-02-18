Bank of Baroda subscribes to 99,000 shares of IDRCL

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda shares trade weak ahead of Q2 results; here's what to expect
Bank of Baroda Q2 net profit up 24% at Rs 2,088 cr, asset quality improves
SBI, Bank of Baroda to report Q3 results on Saturday; here's what to expect
BoB Q3 results: Net profit doubles to Rs 2,197 cr
Rs 50,000 crore of NPAs may be transferred to NARCL in FY22
-
Public sector Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has subscribed to 99,000 shares of asset reconstruction company India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL).
The acquisition is subject to execution of investment agreement.
"Bank of Baroda has subscribed to 99,000 shares of India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL)," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank further said its equity stake of 12.30 per cent in IDRCL will be reduced to 9.90 per cent by March 31, 2022.
The bank said the shares are to be subscribed at Rs 10 per equity share.
IDRCL is yet to become operational. As an asset management company, it will manage the asset and engage market professionals and turnaround experts for debt resolution.
Public sector banks and public financial institutions will hold a maximum of 49 per cent stake in IDRCL and the rest will be with private sector banks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU