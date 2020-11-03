Bank of Baroda withdraws order reducing free cash transactions

-
ALSO READ
In a first, UPI transactions exceed ATM cash withdrawals, courtesy pandemic
Covid-19 crisis: Payments fall 46% in April; ATM cash withdrawal declines
Digital transactions could reach Rs 15 trillion a day by 2025: RBI
Cash-to-GDP ratio could hit 14-15%, the highest since independence
UPI transactions surpass 2-billion mark in October on festive boost
-
State-owned Bank of Baroda has reversed its decision to reduce the maximum number of free cash transactions every month, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The finance ministry came out with a statement following “several media reports alluding to steep increase in service charges by certain public sector banks.” It stated that among the state-owned banks, only Bank of Baroda had decided to lower the cap on free cash deposits and withdrawals from 5 to 3 in a month. There was, however, “no change in the charges of transactions in excess of these free transactions,” according to the finance ministry.
“Bank of Baroda has since informed that in the light of the current Covid-19 related situation, they have decided to withdraw the changes. Further, no other PSB has increased such charges recently,” the official statement said.
The government said that none of the state-owned banks proposed to raise bank charges “in the near future in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Although, as per RBI guidelines, all banks, including PSBs, are permitted to levy charges for their services in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory manner, based upon costs involved,” the finance ministry clarified.
With effect from November 1, Bank of Baroda had earlier said it would levy Rs 50 per deposit transaction beyond the free limit of three deposits in a month. For cash withdrawals, the charges were supposed to be Rs 125 per transaction in metro urban regions and Rs 100 per transaction in rural and semi-urban regions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU