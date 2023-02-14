JUST IN
Loans on debit cards to be governed by digital lending guidelines: RBI
Kotak Bank arm raises $590 mn fund for data centre investments in India
Business Standard

Bankers see rise in LRS remittances before new TCS rate kicks in

The TCS, is not in itself, a tax and credit for the amount paid on any transaction is available to the person to adjust against their tax liability for the year

Topics
LRS | Tax Collection

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings

Bankers expect an increase in overseas remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) in coming months as individuals seek to send funds abroad before a revised tax rate for such remittances becomes effective from July 1.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 23:42 IST

