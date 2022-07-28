JUST IN

Trade settlement in rupee: Banks seek clarity on fund repatriation

Business Standard

Banking liquidity surplus shrinks on RBI's defence of rupee

GST outflows have also pushed up interbank cost of funds

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | banking liquidity

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 
Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo
When the RBI sells US dollars in the spot market, it sucks out rupee liquidity from the banking system.

Over the last couple of days, the interbank call money rate has hardened towards the upper band of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) interest rate corridor as the liquidity surplus in the banking system has shrunk significantly due to the central bank’s interventions in the currency market, treasury officials said.

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 06:15 IST

