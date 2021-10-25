Banks extend Rs 11,168 cr loans in outreach programme during festive season

-
ALSO READ
PSBs Q4 preview: Bond yields may dent treasury income; asset quality eyed
Nearly half the loans under ECLGS went to services sector, traders
Aviation firms in talks with banks to raise debt under modified ECLGS
Govt expands ECLGS coverage ahead of festive season, economic upturn
Booster dose: Govt unveils Rs 6.3-trillion package to spur growth
-
Public and private sector banks have collectively sanctioned loans worth Rs 11,168 crore to 193,000 borrowers through the credit outreach programme during the festive season.
As part of the government’s nationwide credit outreach programme, all public sector and private banks have sanctioned over 193,000 loans through 924 camps held in 405 districts from October 16-20, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.
The loans under the outreach programme are over and above those sanctioned and disbursed under the various central government loan guarantee schemes such as the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).
Highest advances of about Rs 6,268 crore were availed as business loans by over 100,000 borrowers.
This was followed by agriculture loans worth Rs 1,874 crore that were availed by 62,616 borrowers. Borrowers also availed housing and vehicle loans during the outreach programme worth Rs 762 crore and Rs 448 crore, respectively.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU