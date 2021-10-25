Banks extend Rs 11,168 cr loans in outreach programme during festive season

Public and private sector have collectively sanctioned loans worth Rs 11,168 crore to 193,000 borrowers through the credit outreach programme during the festive season.

As part of the government’s nationwide credit outreach programme, all public sector and have sanctioned over 193,000 loans through 924 camps held in 405 districts from October 16-20, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

The loans under the outreach programme are over and above those sanctioned and disbursed under the various central government loan guarantee schemes such as the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

Highest advances of about Rs 6,268 crore were availed as business loans by over 100,000 borrowers.

This was followed by agriculture loans worth Rs 1,874 crore that were availed by 62,616 borrowers. Borrowers also availed housing and vehicle loans during the outreach programme worth Rs 762 crore and Rs 448 crore, respectively.