JUST IN

Not authorised any external entity to address public grievances: RBI
IndusInd Bank blames tech glitch for micro loans without customer consent
HDFC Bank aims to recoup credit card spend market share loss
ICICI Bank to raise Rs 8,000 cr via bonds for transport, power projects
ICICI Bank to raise Rs 8,000 cr via bonds for transport, power projects
BoB nod to funding Amrapali projects, SC asks other banks to follow suit
Small finance banks seek an urgent extension of time limit for listing
Awaiting govt, RBI advisory on SWIFT transactions with Russian assets: PNB
Canara Bank raises Rs 1,000 cr through Basel-III compliant AT-1 bonds
Ukraine crisis: UCO, SBI meet RBI today on payments to Russian firms
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

'Buy now pay later' in lifestyle purchases showing non-payments: Report

Business Standard

Banks, financial institutions rush to raise funds as credit growth picks up

Overall credit growth for the current financial year may remain in single-digit in the current financial year, though there will be improvement as compared to 2020-21.

Topics
Banking | financial services | lending

Subrata Panda & Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

A host of banks and financial institutions is raising funds from the market in March to fund their business growth and meet balancesheet targets before the end of the financial year. Earlier this month, two public sector lenders — Union Bank of India and Canara Bank — raised Rs 1500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore by way of additional tier-I bonds as they see increase in credit demand.

Another public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra is planning to raise Rs 1000 crore through the same route in March. Among private sector lenders, HDFC – the largest ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Banking

First Published: Thu, March 10 2022. 06:02 IST

`
.