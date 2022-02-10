Banks in India can offer foreign currency-settled rupee derivatives

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
Exchanges warn investors against unregulated derivatives products
Rupee at 74.98 against USD, bond mkt shrugs off Moody's outlook upgrade
-
The Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks in India to offer the offshore Foreign Currency Settled Overnight Indexed Swap (FCS-OIS), helping to improve price discovery and deepen the interest rate derivatives market. This move is also expected to remove the segmentation between onshore and offshore markets.
The permission follows the beneficial outcome of allowing banks in June 2019 to offer Rupee interest rate derivatives to non-residents to hedge their interest rate risk. This initiative added to liquidity in the domestic OIS market, promoted diversity in participation and reduced the segmentation between the onshore and offshore markets, RBI said in the review of monetary policy.
Zarin Daruwala, Cluster Chief executive, India and South Asia markets, Standard Chartered Bank said opening up of the local currency Credit Default Swap (CDS) market and allowing domestic banks to participate in the FCS-OIS market are positive steps towards a more vibrant derivatives market. It will provide new hedging solutions for onshore participants.
Banks can enter into transactions with non-residents and market makers and participate through their branches in India, their foreign branches or through their IFSC Banking Units.
Venkat Nageswar Chalasani, currency and derivative market expert and former treasury executive at State Bank of India, said RBI is slowly opening up. Now banks in India can work as a one-stop shop to provide hedge for currency and interest rate exposures especially to those investing into India like Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).
These swaps will be based on the Overnight Mumbai Interbank Outright Rate (MIBOR) benchmark. Banks may undertake FCSOIS transactions beyond onshore market hours.
Atul Kumar Goel, managing director and chief executive, Punjab National Bank said the participation in the FCS-OIS market will provide further fillip to the corporate bond and interest rate derivative market in the country.
In June 2019 decision Overseas entities were also permitted to undertake OIS transactions for purposes other than hedging with banks in India either directly or on a back-to-back basis through a foreign counterpart of the market-maker in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU