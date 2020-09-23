Banks working to speed up ICA process for resolution of stressed loans: IBA

-
ALSO READ
Moratorium extension will lead to debt pile-up: Sunil Mehta, CEO, IBA
For RBI, bank compliance officers are no Cleopatra
Covid-19 impact: RBI may review extra-provisioning norms of June 7 circular
New-look inter-creditor agreement on the cards as IBC process suspended
Revised inter-creditor pacts may do away with need for 66% lenders' nod
-
Banks are working together in removing hurdles and speeding up the process of execution of inter-creditor agreement (ICA) in order to ensure faster resolution of bad assets amid Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Banks' Association chief executive Sunil Mehta said.
He said a draft on the same has been already given to banks for their suggestions. As per the RBI, in cases where a resolution has to be implemented, all lenders will have to enter ICA within a review period.
The ICA shall provide that any decision agreed by lenders representing 75 per cent by value of total outstanding credit facilities (fund-based as well as non-fund based) and 60 per cent of lenders by number shall be binding upon all the lenders.
"The point is we want to go for a system where bottlenecks in execution of the ICA are removed. The moment threshold levels reached 60 per cent by number and 75 per cent by value, as per the RBI regulatory guidelines, the ICA can be executed immediately, maybe, within a few weeks. The outer limit is one month," Mehta said during a virtual event organised by Dun and Bradstreet.
He said that this ICA should be binding on the remaining lenders who may not have opted for that resolution but since they are part of that consortium or multiple lending framework, they have to abide by that resolution framework.
Mehta said last week, the IBA has prepared a rough draft on ICA which the member bank can accept and it has already been circulated to the member banks for their suggestions.
"It is already work in progress and a larger consensus has already been achieved and I hope we will be able to pave a way for quicker resolution of bad loans, he said.
Talking about the recent financial parameters required for one-time loan recast, Mehta said these ratios are not benchmarks for becoming eligible for restructuring but are benchmarks for eligibility of a restructuring to pass through.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had released five ratios including total outside liabilities, total debt, current ratio and debt service coverage ratio among others that need to be factored in while finalising the resolution plan for companies affected by the Covid-19 stress.
"Suppose the current ratio is below 1 when a borrower is approaching the banking system, they can come out with a plan that this is the injection of fresh capital, which can become working capital margin and the current ratio can be jacked up to above 1 by restructuring, he said.
If they are not in position to contribute any margin, then bankers can carve out a non-covered portion as working capital term loan and the current ratio can be brought to one, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, State Bank of India's managing director (IT & stressed assets resolution group) Ashwani Bhatia said he does not expect any large corporate with overall exposure of more than Rs 1,500 crore to come forward and seek one-time recast.
The reason for that is very clear that the RBI instituted the asset quality review (AQR) and all the problem loans from the infrastructure and power sectors have already been declared NPAs or are in the stressed category, he said.
The books of most of the banks are currently quite clean so there will not be many large accounts that will actually come for this kind of restructuring to my mind, Bhatia added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU