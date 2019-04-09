Between Peter and Paul: Banks continue to be blindsided on dud loans

In July 1997, Tata Tea did away with its unwieldy decades-old State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of a dozen banks to sip on Mint Road’s new brew for India Inc — multiple banking, which was the first by a borrower. You could shop bilaterally for loans from banks, avail of “bespoke” structuring and pricing.

A tad over two decades on after the maiden breakaway, the lines between consortium and multiple banking have blurred. Its fallout — “visibility” on the state of credit is less than adequate; and the huge information asymmetry on matters ...