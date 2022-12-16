JUST IN
BFSI stocks flex muscles in Nifty50 this year, but still short of 2019 peak
Bank credit grows 17.5% in a fortnight; deposits up 10%: RBI data
Risky lending: Share of subprime borrowers higher at PSBs, shows data
Banks renew AT-1 sales after two-month gap, PSUs lead pack to raise credit
Indian banks' loans rose by 17.5% y-o-y in 2 weeks till December 2: RBI
Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Dec 9 week, says central bank
SBI board approves Rs 10,000-cr AT1 bonds offering to support biz growth
SBI board approves raising Rs 10,000 crore capital through tier I bonds
DIPAM extends last date for submission of EoI for IDBI stake sale
Banks rush to hike deposit rates, raise funds amid firm loan growth
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Bank credit grows 17.5% in a fortnight; deposits up 10%: RBI data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BFSI stocks flex muscles in Nifty50 this year, but still short of 2019 peak

The combined m-cap of 11 BFSI companies in Nifty50 is up 12.3% so far this year

Topics
BFSI | Nifty 50 | mcap

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

BFSI stocks
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector has turned out to be the top performer on the bourses during the current calendar year after a poor showing in 2021.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BFSI

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 22:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.