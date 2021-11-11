BFSI Summit: Worst is behind, slippages may rise, say India's top bankers

The banking sector has come out of the pandemic relatively unscathed, but it has to be cautious going forward because once the regulatory measures end, the system may see a rise in stress, said some of India’s top bankers at the Business Standard BFSI Summit.

If the cash-flow situation does not improve for those who opted for restructuring, the system might see a rise in slippages. However, banks are resilient enough and have adequate capital to deal with any crisis, the bankers said. “If the cash flows do not come back, you could see further slippages coming through ...