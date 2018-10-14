JUST IN
Banks face various risks from trade tensions, market turmoil: IIF Panel
BoB chief faces these challenges ahead of merger with Vijaya, Dena Bank

He firmly believes that although BoB is a public sector bank, a lot can be done internally without government intervention

BS Reporter 

| PS Jayakumar came on board as managing director and chief executive officer of Bank of Baroda (BoB) in October 2015 after a successful stint as an entrepreneur running housing finance and affordable housing companies

| Like all banks chiefs, Jayakumar also faced challenges like recognising and recovering bad loans. However, the bank had minimum exposure to big-ticket NPAs in the steel and infrastructure segments

| He started with some advantages – BoB had a good brand image and conducive work culture

| This helped him focus on developing long-term plans and capabilities. The bank is building category-wise platforms for channel financing of SME and agriculture credit

| He did a review of the bank’s international business and is now involved in rationalising the branch network

| He firmly believes that although BoB is a public sector bank, a lot can be done internally without government intervention

| BoB has put in efforts on skill and knowledge development as well as rolling out a succession plan by grooming managers for higher positions

As someone who will pilot the merger of BoB with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, Jayakumar faces three challenges:

| Ensuring fair valuation while deciding the swap ratio for merger

| Coming up with a collective leadership plan for harmonious integration of diverse cultures of the three banks

| Rationalising branch network across banks to save cost and accrue value

First Published: Sun, October 14 2018. 00:04 IST

