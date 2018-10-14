BoB chief faces these challenges ahead of merger with Vijaya, Dena Bank

| PS came on board as managing director and chief executive officer of of Baroda (BoB) in October 2015 after a successful stint as an entrepreneur running housing and affordable housing companies



| Like all chiefs, also faced challenges like recognising and recovering bad loans. However, the had minimum exposure to big-ticket NPAs in the steel and infrastructure segments



| He started with some advantages – had a good brand image and conducive work culture



| This helped him focus on developing long-term plans and capabilities. The is building category-wise platforms for channel financing of SME and agriculture credit



| He did a review of the bank’s international business and is now involved in rationalising the branch network



| He firmly believes that although is a public sector bank, a lot can be done internally without government intervention



| has put in efforts on skill and knowledge development as well as rolling out a succession plan by grooming managers for higher positions

As someone who will pilot the merger of BoB with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, faces three challenges:



| Ensuring fair valuation while deciding the swap ratio for merger



| Coming up with a collective leadership plan for harmonious integration of diverse cultures of the three banks



| Rationalising branch network across to save cost and accrue value



