BOI AXA Credit Risk Fund writes off IL&FS exposure

has taken a haircut in its fund against the scheme’s entire exposure to IL&FS, effective October 5. The Fund has exposure to commercial papers of which are maturing on October 29. In a note to distributors, the fund house said that the write-off was being taken as the revival plan for was unlikely to be announced before the maturity date.

“With the government intervention, we expect to recover our investment in Ltd in due course. However, given that the maturity of our holding in is on October 29, 2018 and that the roadmap for revival is to be announced post maturity of our holding, there is strong likelihood that we may not receive our outstanding on the due date,” the fund house said in its note.

The net asset value (NAV) of the fund took a hit of 5.17 per cent on Friday (October 5) triggered by the haircut.

Data from Value Research shows that the credit risk fund’s exposure to the accounted for 6.13 per cent of scheme’s assets, with a value of Rs 1.03 billion as of August 2018. The recent note by the fund house stated that the scheme's exposure to IL&FS securities was 5.4 per cent of the scheme's NAV.

In its note, the fund house also cited IL&FS’ new board’s media address after taking stock of the situation. “The newly appointed board met on October 4, 2018 and said that IL&FS case is far more complex and is expected to take longer time than expected. Aim of the board is to ensure fair value and resolution of the enterprise having regard to all its complexities. The immediate responsibility of the board is to prepare a roadmap for its revival by October 31, 2018, as directed by the NCLT,” the note said.

