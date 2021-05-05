Bond bulls bring down 10-year yield below 6% for first time since Feb 12

-
ALSO READ
RBI relief measures may cushion NPA blow from second Covid wave: Analysts
RBI's Covid relief: SFB loans to MFIs get priority sector status
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
Proactive or watchful? Here's how D-St interpreted RBI Governor's address
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
-
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell below the crucial 6 per cent mark on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assured the market of ample liquidity and another round of secondary market purchase of Rs 35,000 crore.
The RBI has often signalled it prefers yields at or below 6 per cent as a lower yield reduces the funding cost for the Centre which has a huge borrowing programme.
In an unscheduled press conference earlier in the day, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced various Covid relief measures for individuals as well as the health care sector, while also addressing the liquidity issues of banks and small finance banks.
In his speech, the RBI governor said that the domestic financial conditions remain easy on “abundant and surplus system liquidity”, with an average daily net liquidity absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility at Rs 5.8 trillion in April.
Witnessing the softening bias of yields after the first auction of Rs 25,000 crore under the government securities acquisition programme (G-SAP), the RBI will conduct the second auction of Rs 35,000 crore on May 20. This will be within the overall Rs 1 trillion G-Sap 1.0 programme announced for the quarter. The 10-year yield last closed below 6 per cent on February 12.
“While the phased cash reserve ratio hike has not been rolled back, the banking system continues to have sufficient liquidity, thus providing adequate anchor to short-end rates as well,” said Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (debt) & head products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.
“Markets will draw comfort from the inter-policy announcement and gain comfort from the fact that the central banker may leave no stone unturned in extending monetary support to ward off this pandemic-induced economic strain.”
Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated for the first time in three trading sessions against the dollar, tracking the strength of the greenback. The rupee ended at 73.91 a dollar, compared with 73.85 on Tuesday.
Besides, the bidding on Friday was very aggressive and there were large trades after the auction. So, the market speculated that the RBI had placed bids at the auction through primary dealers or banks to shore up demand, said experts. That was the second big positive.
“Then, the governor announced the next GSAP for Rs 35,000 crore. So seeing the RBI being active in keeping yields soft, secondary market yields on the 10-year bond has dipped below 6 per cent,” Kulhalli said.
Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated for the first time in three trading sessions against the dollar, tracking the strength of the greenback. The rupee ended at 73.91 a dollar, compared with 73.85 on Tuesday.
The near-term forward premiums eased, “leading to unwinding of carry positions”, according to Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.
According to Iyer, the one-year implied yield was down to 4.93 per cent from 5.31 per cent on Tuesday, while the one-year forward premium was at 3.67 rupees versus 3.82 rupees at the previous close.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU