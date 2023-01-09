JUST IN
Banks, FIs should play key role in financing NIP projects: DFS secy
We Founder Circle became India's largest angel investor network in 2022
Digital payment plaints highest in RBI's integrated ombudsman scheme
Bajaj Finance loan booking up 5.5% in Q3FY23, hits lifetime high of 7.8 mn
HDFC Ltd assigns 19% higher loans worth Rs 8,892 cr in Q3 ending Dec 2022
UPI processes record 7.82 bn transactions in December, ends 2022 on a high
Indian bank credit growth to be stronger in Q4FY23, says Emkay Global
Sundaram Finance to revise interest rate on term deposits from Jan 1
SBI, LIC among key govt-run financial institutions set to see new faces
Govt hikes interest rate on post office savings schemes by up to 1.1bps
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Rupee gains 33 paise to 82.33 against US dollar in early trade today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bond issuance by banks to touch record Rs 1.3 trn in FY23: Report

They raised more than Rs 73,000 crore in FY22, says rating agency ICRA

Topics
ICRA | Bond investors | finance

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Government bonds, bond yield
Representative Image

Gross bond issuances by Indian banks raised more than Rs 91,000 crore in April-December 2022, more than the previous high of Rs 80,000 crore in financial year 2016-17 (FY17), according to ICRA.

With tight liquidity conditions likely persisting in the near to medium term, banks may raise around Rs 1.3 trillion to Rs 1.4 trillion through bond issuances in FY23. Banks raised more than Rs 73,000 crore raised in FY22, said the rating agency.

Incremental issuances in Q4 FY2023 are expected at Rs 40,000-50,000 crore. State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, alone has approved raising Rs 20,000 crore of infrastructure and Tier-I bonds, said ICRA.

Public sector banks usually issue bonds for capital considerations and private ones to meet credit-deposit growth mismatch.

Public sector banks largely issue tier I bonds, private lenders preferred Tier II bonds (as Tier I is costlier than Tier II) and both issued infrastructure bonds.

Within overall bond issuances of Rs 91,500 crore in nine months of FY23, Tier-II issuance reached an all-time high of Rs 47,200 crore. ICRA expected infrastructure bond issuances to reach all-time high in FY23.

It said amidst tight liquidity, banks have also relied upon other sources like refinance from All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs), drawdown of excess on-balance sheet liquidity as well, to bridge the gap between deposits and credit growth.

The incremental credit expansion during FY2023 stood at Rs. 12.7 trillion (till December 16, 2022), while deposit accretion continued to trail at Rs 8.9 trillion.

The gap between credit and deposits, after factoring Cash Reserve Ratio and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) requirements, widened to Rs 5.7 trillion (as on December 16, 2022).

The credit-to-deposit (C\D) ratio for the banking system is expected to continue firm up. The C\D ratio for the banking system rises to 74.8 per cent (as on December 16, 2022), considerably higher than lows of 69.6 per cent seen during the pandemic.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ICRA

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 14:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.