BS Banking Annual 2019: Bandhan Bank's future is digital, says C S Ghosh

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh tells Namrata Acharya that while Bandhan Bank will continue to focus on the brick-and-mortar infrastructure and high-touch model of banking, digital will help it evolve to the next level. Edited excerpts: The Gruh Finance acquisition this year is a key event. How has it panned out? We completed the merger on October 17, 2019, and it has added 195 Gruh branches to our network.

In addition, we added 106 Gruh desks in our own branches. So now people get Gruh banking services in 301 Bandhan branches. Affordable housing is a huge segment. In three to five years, ...