BS Banking Annual 2019: 'Conventional, digital banking will co-exist'

Will the technology teams run banks in the future? Nitin Chugh: In times to come, tech skills are going to be in demand — at least people who understand tech, people who have appreciation for tech, and more importantly, people who can make sense of tech. So, those skills, I would imagine, are required at all leadership levels, not just at the chief executive officer level.

Vivek Belgavi: Banking as it exists today has two main functions. One is the core product — manufacturing, which is underwriting, the core skill of a banker, and that will remain as long as the ...