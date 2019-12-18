BS Banking Annual 2019: Indian banks safe, say SBI, HDFC Bank chiefs

The Indian banking system is safe and is focused to protect customers’ interests, according to the chiefs of the two largest banks in the country — State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank. “There is a lot more clarity between the government and banks as to what needs to be done. I do believe there is no systemic risk in the Indian banking system.

Let me repeat that very categorically,” said Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank. “Is the banking system safe, secure and fine? I think so. Everyone, including the Reserve Bank of India, has come out to ...