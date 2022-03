BS SFB round table: 'We have gone through 2 major crises since the birth'

Some of the most important players came together at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in October 2021, to talk about how they continue to navigate this unprecedented crisis. Those who took part were: Jana Small Finance Bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ajay Kanwal; Suryoday Small Finance Bank MD & CEO R Baskar Babu; Fincare Small Finance Bank MD & CEO Rajeev Yadav; Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Director Samit Kumar Ghosh; Equitas Small Finance Bank MD & CEO PN Vasudevan; and ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.