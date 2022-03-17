JUST IN

How did a five-member external jury select the BS Banker of the Year?
Small can be more beautiful: Biz model of SFBs may need to be tweaked
Gamechanger? Private equity is set to play a bigger role in Indian banks
The coast is still not clear: Is the worst over for Indian banks?
The deadweight of banking fraud in India: What's the weak link?
Banking sector is slowly emerging from after-effects of 3 waves of Covid-19
NARCL to make binding offers to lenders by March 31, say bankers
Rupee spurts by 41 paise to close at nearly two-week high of 76.20
BBB recommends Alok Choudhary for SBI Managing Director post
BBB recommends A Manimekhalai to MD & CEO post at Union Bank of India
You are here: Home » Finance » Banking Annual » 2021

Turnaround czar: How Sandeep Bakhshi has transformed ICICI Bank

Banks, fintech firms need to collaborate to reach the unserved population

Business Standard

BS SFB round table: 'We have gone through 2 major crises since the birth'

The pandemic's lingering effects were a test for small finance banks

Topics
BS Banking Annual | Banking sector | Small Finance Banks

BS Reporter 

The pandemic’s lingering effects were a test for small finance banks (SFBs).

Some of the most important players came together at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in October 2021, to talk about how they continue to navigate this unprecedented crisis. Those who took part were: Jana Small Finance Bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ajay Kanwal; Suryoday Small Finance Bank MD & CEO R Baskar Babu; Fincare Small Finance Bank MD & CEO Rajeev Yadav; Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Director Samit Kumar Ghosh; Equitas Small Finance Bank MD & CEO PN Vasudevan; and ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on BS Banking Annual

First Published: Thu, March 17 2022. 06:42 IST

`
.