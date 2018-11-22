Buyouts scored over other deals for all PE capital in past 3 years: Report

-
A quarter of all private equity capital deployed in India in the last three years was directed towards buyouts, compared to 6 per cent between 2009 and 2011. For a good reason. At 21 per cent, buyouts delivered the highest median returns in exits by strategy. These are some of the findings of ‘Private Equity in India – Coming of Age’, a report released by McKinsey & Company.
KEY NUMBERS
$29 bn: Private equity invested in India between 2015 and 2018
$97 bn: Private equity invested in India since 2003
$13 bn in 2017: 22% Avg return from 2012–14 vintage, up from 8% 2006-08 vintage
10-fold: Growth in pace of exits since 2009 to $10.8 bn in 2017
