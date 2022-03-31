JUST IN

UPI processes 5 bn transactions in March, gets set for new record
India's SBI exploring new ways to resolve retail loan stress
RBI announces another $5-bn dollar/rupee sell-buy swap on April 26
Religare Finvest defaults on an interest payment to NCD holders
Public sector banks sufficiently capitalised, says MoS Finance
Financial institutions should be board-driven, says RBI Dy Guv
High inflation to compel RBI to signal neutral policy stance: S&P
DMI Finance acquires wallet service provider Oxymoney's parent firm
11 crypto exchanges found to be evading Rs 81.54 cr in GST, says govt
Micro, small and medium enterprises staring at enduring financial distress
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Rupee surges 14 paise to end at $75.76; logs over 3% loss in FY22

Business Standard

Canara Bank pares its stake in debt resolution firm IDRCL to 5%

Public sector lender Canara Bank on Thursday said it has reduced its stake in India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) to 5 per cent.

Topics
Canara Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Canara Bank alleges Rs 5 bn fraud by Kolkata-based R P Infosystems
Canara Bank

Public sector lender Canara Bank on Thursday said it has reduced its stake in India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) to 5 per cent.

The bad bank or the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) will acquire bad loans from banks to help clean up their books, while the IDRCL will handle the debt resolution process of these loans.

With the current round of preferential allotment by IDRCL, equity stake of Canara Bank has now reduced to 5 per cent from previous holding of 14.90 per cent, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Public sector banks will hold 51 per cent stake in NARCL and 49 per cent in the debt management company IDRCL.

Indian Banks' Association (IBA) was entrusted with the task of setting up the bad bank. Last month, the IBA moved an application before the Reserve Bank of India for a licence to set up the Rs 6,000-crore NARCL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Canara Bank

First Published: Thu, March 31 2022. 18:09 IST

`
.