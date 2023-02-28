JUST IN
Cars on highways to be offered insurance cover using Fastag soon: Report
Insurance companies yet to see fire sale of high-value life policies
Reliance General Insurance seeks a capital infusion of Rs 600 crore
More insurance players required for diverse needs of citizens: Irdai chief
Over 1.6 mn cyber attacks blocked on Indian insurance firms a day in Jan
Borzo, Symbo tie up to provide insurance to over 50,000 delivery partners
Case for having insurers cater to niche sectors: Irdai's Rakesh Joshi
The life insurance sector's trouble with taxation on high-value policies
A new dawn for insurance industry: Irdai looks to make sector attractive
LIC Housing Finance December quarter profit declines 37% as costs weigh
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Insurance
Adani Group fallout? NBFC loans against shares under RBI scanner
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cars on highways to be offered insurance cover using Fastag soon: Report

Centre may also come up with a plan to provide third-party insurance cover for motor vehicles when they are impounded by traffic police or transport department officials

Topics
Auto insurance | Insurance | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

FASTags to help NHAI bring transparency, check underreporting of collection

The Centre is discussing a plan to change the way auto insurance is offered in India. According to a report in Mint, vehicles travelling on highways may be offered on-the-spot insurance cover using the Fastag account. Currently, 40-50 per cent of all vehicles in India are uninsured.

Also, the Centre may also come up with a plan to provide third-party insurance coverage for motor vehicles when they are impounded by traffic police or transport department officials. Handheld devices and the Vahan app may also be used.

"The hand-held devices with police and transport department officials would not only check for insurance status of vehicles using the road and highway ministry's Vahan app but also provide instant third-party insurance options with relevant policies of general insurers linked with the transport department's network," an official aware of the matter told Mint.

"For instant payment of premium for on-the-spot policies, insurance companies could also be brought to the Fastag platform along with banks, with the premium getting deducted from Fastag balance," the official added.

The premium for third-party insurance depends upon the size and age of the vehicles. It ranges from Rs 2,072 for 1000cc vehicles to Rs 3,221 for 1000-1500cc vehicles and Rs 7,890 for vehicles above 1500cc. The on-the-spot insurance was also discussed in the recent General Insurance Council (GIC) meeting, Mint added.

The insurance regulator, IRDAI, has already allowed insurers to issue temporary, short-term motor insurance for impounded vehicles in India. It might be extended to a full third-party cover.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Auto insurance

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 09:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.