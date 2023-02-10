JUST IN
The life insurance sector's trouble with taxation on high-value policies
Business Standard

Case for having insurers cater to niche sectors: Irdai's Rakesh Joshi

In order to enhance the insurance force, the regulator is contemplating the concept of Bima Vahak

Topics
Insurance | Insurance Sector | MSME

Subrata Panda 

Rakesh Joshi, Member (finance and Investment) IRDAI at the Business Standard BSFI Summit 2022. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Rakesh Joshi, Member (finance and Investment) IRDAI at the Business Standard BSFI Summit 2022. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

There is a huge unserved population in the country, which is without financial aid and insurance. It is possible to look at the option of having niche players catering to niche sectors, akin to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) in lending, said Rakesh Joshi, member (Finance & Investment), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 01:02 IST

