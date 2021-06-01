CBI books Ghosh Brothers Automobiles in Rs 168 cr bank fraud case

-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has registered a case against Guwahati-based Ghosh Brothers Automobiles and its promoters and directors in a bank fraud case worth Rs 168 crore.
A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency has booked Pranab Kumar Ghosh, Pratul Kumar Ghosh, Gita Rani Ghosh and Prabir Kumar Ghosh, all promoters-Directors of Ghosh Brothers Automobiles. Besides the promoters and directors, the CBI has also named Arunabha Chattopadhya, Chartered Accountant and unknown bank officials and private persons.
The official said that the case has been registered on the basis of a complaint from IDBI Bank for causing a loss of Rs 168.62 crore.
He said that in the complaint it was alleged that term loan and cash credit facility were sanctioned fraudulently to the private company based at Guwahati to the tune of Rs 64.67 crore from IDBI Bank, Guwahati Branch for purchasing vehicles.
"It was further alleged that the accused availed loan by submission of false documents and also the accused indulged in diversion of money for the purpose other than for which the loan was sanctioned, and thereby caused loss of Rs 168.62 crore as on January 31, 2021 to the bank," he said.
He said that as on July 1, 2020, the outstanding balance was Rs 153.38 crore and the said account became NPA due to the non payment of dues to the Bank.
