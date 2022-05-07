JUST IN

HDFC raises home loan interests by 30 bps after RBI's repo rate hike
CSB Bank Q4 net up over two-fold YoY to Rs 131 cr, asset quality improves
Lower provisions drive Federal Bank Q4 net up 13% to Rs 541 cr
Canara Bank Q4 net up 65% to Rs 1,666 cr on better net interest margins
Banks start raising their lending rates for external benchmark loans
Central Bank of India to close 600 branches by March 2023, says report
RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps: Analysts see muted impact on banks' NIM, PAT
Lending rates set to rise; interest rates on deposits may also move up
State Bank of India to raise $2 billion through overseas bonds in FY23
Repo rate hike to liquidity surplus, here're the key parameters of RBI MPC
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

HDFC raises home loan interests by 30 bps after RBI's repo rate hike

Business Standard

Central Bank of India yet to take decision on closing 600 branches

The number of branches stood at 4,528 at the end of December 2021

Topics
Central Bank of India | prompt corrective action | Indian banking system

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 
Central Bank

Central Bank of India, which is under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) regime since June 2017, said on Saturday it is yet to decide on the number of branches to be shut in the current financial year (FY23).

While Mumbai-based public sector lender has slashed its tally of branches by 186 between April 2017 and December 2021, there have been reports about it intending to close 600 branches in 2022-23 (FY23). The number of branches stood at 4,528 at the end of December 2021.

The bank, in a statement, said there is no decision as of now to close a large number of branches during FY 2022-23. However, it is a routine exercise for every Bank to re-align, shift, merge, close and open branches on a regular basis to achieve corporate business objectives. The interest of customers and all other stakeholders is well protected.

According to analyst presentations by bank, predominantly, rationalisation has been done in Metropolitan and Urban areas. The number of metropolitan branches declined from 910 in March 20217 to 811 in December 2021 and those in urban centres declined to 783 in December 2021 from 846 in March 2017. The rural and semi-urban branches, which are the main sources of liabilities, have not seen much rationalisation.

In June 2017, the Reserve Bank of India had placed the Central Bank of India under the PCA regime due to high net NPA and negative Return on Assets.

At the end of the financial year, the bank reviews branch functioning – viability and contribution to top-line and bottom-line. Bank has asked field functionaries to give an assessment of branches and take a decision only after a detailed study, a senior bank executive said.
Read our full coverage on Central Bank of India

First Published: Sat, May 07 2022. 20:53 IST

`
.