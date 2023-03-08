JUST IN
SBI raises Rs 3,717 cr via AT-1 bonds at 8.25% with 10-yr call option
Business Standard

Change in monetary policy, rural revival can lift equities: Union AMC CEO

Systematic investment plan inflows are the cornerstone for the mutual fund industry's growth, he says

Topics
monetary policy | SIP investment | Mutual Funds

Abhishek Kumar 

Union AMC CEO G Pradeepkumar
Union AMC CEO G Pradeepkumar

Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows are robust in this financial year despite volatility in the equity market and the trend is expected to continue, says G Pradeepkumar, chief executive officer of Union AMC. SIP inflows will remain the cornerstone for growth for the mutual fund industry, he told Abhishek Kumar in an interview.

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 16:18 IST

