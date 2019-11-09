Cholamandalam Financial Holdings pre-tax profit up 21.5% to Rs 596 cr in Q2

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd has registered a growth of 21.5 per cent in profit before tax at Rs 596.16 crore during the quarter ended September, 2019, as against Rs 490.58 crore during same period last year. Total Income grew 27.8 per cent to Rs 3340.64 crore as compared to Rs 2614.66 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Cholamandalam Investment & Company Ltd, in which the company holds 46.5 per cent stake, disbursed Rs 15,954 crore for the half year ended September 2019 compared to Rs 13,913 crore in the same period of previous year, registering a growth of 15 per cent. The disbursement for the quarter ended September 2019 was at Rs 7,381 crore as against Rs 6,899 crore for the quarter ended September 2018, registering a growth of 7 per cent.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd., a subsidiary in general insurance business, in which the company holds about 60 per cent stake, registered a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs 2,388 crore during the half year ended September 2019 as against Rs 2,054 crore in September 2018, a growth of 16 per cent.