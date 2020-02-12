City Union Bank Q3 PBT dips marginally to Rs 227.43 cr, incme up 11%

Kumbakonam-based (CUB) has posted a profit before tax of Rs 227.43 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as compared to Rs 228.10 crore during same period last year.



The total income grew 10.75 per cent to Rs 1,203.43 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,086.45 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.



Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as a percentage of gross advances stood at 3.5 per cent, up from 2.91 per cent in the same quarter last year. Net NPA grew to 1.95 per cent in the quarter from 1.74 per cent during the corresponding quarter of previous year.



Provision coverage ratio as per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines is 65.46 per cent during the period ended December 31, 2019.