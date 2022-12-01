JUST IN
RBI conditional approval to Carlyle, Advent's stake buy in YES Bank
HDFC Bank completes mega bond issuance amid strong demand: Analysts
Fintech lenders align business model with RBI's digital lending norms
HDFC Bank likely to raise Rs 15,000 cr via tier-2 bonds, largest this FY
ESAF Small Finance Bank plans to set up Asset Hubs across India: Official
CBDC more anonymous than traditional e-transactions: IDFC First Bank CEO
Union Bank raises Rs 2,200 cr in tier II capital for business growth
SBI Govandi suburban branch in Mumbai changes weekly off to Friday
Kotak Mahindra Bank arm to raise up to $1 billion for data centres
RBI imposes Rs 1.25 crore penalty on Zoroastrian Co-operative Bank
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
SoftBank plans to sell 5% stake in PB Fintech via block deal: Report
Reliance Capital bids 70% lower than independent valuation reports
Business Standard

Citi deal may be complete in May: Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

In March 2022, Axis Bank said it would purchase Citi's retail business in a transaction worth Rs 12,235 crore

Topics
Axis Bank | Citibank | Amitabh Chaudhry

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Amitabh Chaudhry
Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Axis Bank

Axis Bank is trying to ensure the completion of its purchase of Citibank’s retail business by March 1 next year, but there is a possibility that the process could spill over to May, the domestic private lender’s MD, CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said.

“We’re still trying (for) March 1 very, very hard. There are some IT issues we need to sort out, we are keeping the RBI updated; all the work is going on. Citibank people are being talked to in terms of what jobs they will do in Axis, so that work has also started,” Chaudhry told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.

“(The) only thing that’ll come in the way is not the legal side of it, but more getting the IT things in place because the day we take over, some things have to happen in a particular way. There are a lot of small, small technology changes that will be made and a lot of these things will get delivered in January-February. If there is a delay, we might take a call to push it to May. Right now, we are aiming for March,” he said.

According to Chaudhry, following the date of completion of the deal, it would take another 18 months for Axis Bank to close all the technology requirements.

In March 2022, Axis Bank said it would purchase Citi’s retail business in a transaction worth Rs 12,235 crore.

In June, Sanjeev Moghe, president and head, cards & payments at Axis Bank, said the lender was confident of delivering value on the price.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Axis Bank

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 20:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.