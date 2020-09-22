Compliance officer for banks prescriptive, not right thing: Ex-SBI MD

-
ALSO READ
RBI lays down guidelines for banks to appoint chief compliance officers
Reserve Bank of India issues new compliance guidelines for banks
RBI imposes penalties on three banks for non-compliance of norms
RBI fines Citibank Rs 4 cr for flouting rules, co-op banks penalised too
In compliance with promoter stake reduction requirement: Kotak Bank
-
The prescriptive way of having a dedicated compliance officer is not the right thing and by initiating such a move, which is in line with other countries, the Reserve Bank is making the compliance function as the overall incharge of a lender, a senior banker said on Tuesday.
V G Kannan, who served as the chief executive of industry lobby Indian Banks Association till recently after retiring as the managing director of SBI, said the risk function is as important and it cannot be equated with that of compliance.
Earlier this month, the RBI asked banks to appoint chief compliance officers (CCO) with a view to getting uniformity in the approach followed by lenders.
"The prescriptive way of having a compliance officer may not be the right thing. It should be left to the individual organization depending on their perception of the risks, Kannan said speaking at a NSE webinar.
He explained that some banks can be absolutely compliant even without such an officer and also made it clear that he does not wish the banks to be completely non-compliant as well.
Kannan said he had conversations with bankers from across the world in the last few years, and all of them rue that compliance is getting way too much attention and now constitutes a fixed cost because a third of the workforce is engaged in the function.
"But overall, everywhere in the world, compliance has been seen to be overriding on risk. That has to be a concern. In that direction is where our RBI is moving to see that compliance is the overall incharge of the organization, Kannan said.
Kannan said executives at state-run lenders work in very challenging circumstances as they are answerable to over four regulators, and without taking the name of the government, said there is a super regulator as well.
Very often, certain things have been put up by the formal regulator and then the other regulator sort of says no, we will sort it out etc', he said, adding that this is an aspect which requires a discussion.
There is a vigilance department which ensures that the state-run banks have to follow a process while incurring any expenditure and often it costs the institutions dearly because of the time taken, he said.
Kannan said there is no level playing field because the emoluments earned by the state run lenders are less because there is no remuneration committee as well at the board level.
Former Sebi chairman M Damodaran said there is a hyperactivity among the regulators at present, which starts with putting out discussion papers or starting a consultation exercise before putting out a final regulation.
He said there has been at least one instance the solution was worse than the problem and also questioned the tendencies to come out with guidelines despite it involving substantive changes in operation which requires a new regulation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU