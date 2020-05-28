Covid-19 impact: Home Credit India to give pink-slips to 1,800 employees

Home Credit India, a company active in consumer and cash loans segment, will give to 1,800 employees while the company reworks strategy for business, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

These trying circumstances have compelled it to revisit and re-calibrate its business strategy. "Unfortunately, this includes reducing the size of our team to meet the demands of exceptionally challenging times," the company said in a statement.





Two financial sector entities- Indiabulls Housing and HDB Financial Sevices, a unit of HDFC Bank, have decided to let go of some of their employees.

Home Credit India said it was a tough decision and the organization is trying its best to help the impacted people in getting securing new opportunities. For the next 12 months, Home Credit India’s talent acquisition team will actively support these employees, it said

The company, however, did not give details about the kind of support and severance package, or details about the head count.

According to rating agency CRISIL the company's loan book was Rs 8, 097 crore as on December 31, 2019. Out of which, 21 per cent was for purchase of consumer durables, 78 per cent comprised cash loans and 1 per cent for others.



The Home Credit group was founded in 1997. The main shareholder of Home Credit Group BV is PPF Financial Holdings B.V. (91.1% stake).

The Home Credit group has a presence in 10 countries through subsidiaries.