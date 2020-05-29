Covid-19 crisis: India Inc reaches for pink slips as cash flow dries up

After layoffs in the gig economy, India Inc is gearing up for firings in the manufacturing, airline, hospitality and financial services sectors. Large financial companies with customer service departments and back-office operations, are likely to see employee cuts, say head hunters and chief executive officers.

While textile firm Raymond, financial services major Indiabulls, Thomas Cook, and SOTC are already in the process of trimming staff, large conglomerates like Tata Group, Aditya Birla Group, and Reliance Industries have refrained from doing so till now. Senior staff of all the ...