Banking crisis: It's time for a relook at funding ecosystem for start-ups
Business Standard

$17-bn Credit Suisse horror unlikely to spook AT-1 bond investors in India

PNB likely to issue AT-1 bonds worth Rs 2,000 cr this week; yields not seen surging

Topics
Credit Suisse | PNB | Bonds

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Credit Suisse
Photo: Bloomberg

The write-down of $17 billion worth of contingent convertible bonds of Credit Suisse has brought to the fore risks surrounding Indian additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, which are instruments of a similar nature.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 19:50 IST

