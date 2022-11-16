JUST IN
Why is the RBI governor worried about deposit growth?
Creditors recovered a third of claims in 553 resolved CIRP cases: IBBI data

IBBI says while this reflects extent of value erosion by the time a corporate debtor enters CIRP, it remains the highest among all options available to creditors for recovery

Topics
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code | insolvent companies | Bankruptcy

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  Panaji 

ibc

The data released by the insolvency and bankruptcy board of India shows that financial creditors have recovered 32.95 per cent of their claims in 553 corporate insolvency processes that ended up getting resolved, till September 2022. The IBBI said that this only reflects the extent of value erosion by the time the corporate debtor entered the corporate insolvency resolution process. “Yet it is the highest among all options available to creditors for recovery. Resolution plans on average are yielding 84 per cent of fair value of the corporate debtors,” the latest IBBI newsletter said.

Read our full coverage on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:09 IST

