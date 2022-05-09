CSB Bank hopes to double its credit growth annually for next three years

Kerala-based CSB Bank expects to double its credit growth on an annual basis for the next three financial years, from 9-10 per cent in 2021-22, a top bank executive told Business Standard. The lender is backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings. “Our growth is slightly less than 10 per cent this year. We want to grow faster.

