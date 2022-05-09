JUST IN

Business Standard

CSB Bank hopes to double its credit growth annually for next three years

CSB bank expects the share of gold loans to come down significantly in future despite a buoyant gold portfolio. This is mainly owing to growth in the SME and retail segment

Topics
CSB Bank | Banking sector | credit growth

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Kerala-based CSB Bank expects to double its credit growth on an annual basis for the next three financial years, from 9-10 per cent in 2021-22, a top bank executive told Business Standard. The lender is backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings. “Our growth is slightly less than 10 per cent this year. We want to grow faster.

For that we have to grow faster than the system. We will double our credit growth on a CAGR basis in the coming three years,” said Pralay Mondal, managing director and chief executive officer (Interim), CSB Bank. He ...

Read our full coverage on CSB Bank

First Published: Mon, May 09 2022. 14:21 IST

