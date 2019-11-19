JUST IN
RBI found Rs 3,277-cr divergence in NPA provisioning for FY19: YES Bank
Business Standard

Curbs on CICs could limit fundraising abilities of big corporate groups

The proposed curbs on core investment companies will make it tough for large corporate groups to funnel capital as they did in the past

Raghu Mohan & Abhijit Lele 

What hurts more than a bad hangover is the fact that you had to foot the bill for the party as well. A working group (WG) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on core investment companies (CICs) is of the view that the big boys of India Inc can’t have scores of such entities within a group —tiered many times over — to raise capital.

It is not to be more than two CICs; and such a firm within a group is also not to make investments through more than two layers of CICs, including itself. If these suggestions were to come into play, the central bank would have effectively ...

First Published: Tue, November 19 2019. 23:58 IST

