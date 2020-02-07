DBS, Capri Global among suitors for cash-strapped Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Capital-starved private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) may soon have a suitor willing to pump money into it. According to sources, top executives at the Chennai-based bank submitted a list of potential investors to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday.

The list included Singapore-based DBS Bank and Capri Global. At a 6.46 per cent capital adequacy ratio and the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 17.3 per cent as of June 30, 2019, LVB was placed under prompt corrective action (PCA) by the RBI in September 2019. The following month, the RBI declined its proposal ...