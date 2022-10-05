JUST IN
HDFC Bank posts 23.5% loan growth in second quarter at Rs 14.8 trn
Debit card issuances pick up in FY23 after 7-month slowdown a year earlier

Banks issue 17 mn cards in first five months of current fiscal, up 30% from 13 mn cards in year-ago period; Customers prefer debit cards for small value transactions, says report

Debit cards | Banks | Digital Payments

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Debit card issuances pick up in FY23 after 7-month slowdown a year earlier
The report said while credit cards are preferred for high value transactions, customers tend to use debit cards for low value transactions

Commercial banks issued around 17 million cards during the first five months of the current financial year as compared to 13 million issued during the comparable period of last year. Debit card issuances slowed down during the last seven months of the previous financial year, which saw addition of only six million cards as banks cleaned up their card portfolios by weeding out inactive plastic.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 18:40 IST

